Maharashtra polls: AIMIM wins one of the 16 seats it contested

HYDERABAD: Of the 16 candidates fielded by the AIMIM in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the sitting MLA fielded by the party, Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique, won by a slender margin of 162 votes over his nearest rival Asif Shaikh Rasheed of the recently formed Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra’s (ISLAM).

Congratulating Abdul Khalique, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: “Congratulations to Mufti Ismail sahab on being elected as Malegaon MLA for a second time. I am thankful to the people of Maharashtra who voted for us in large numbers. To our candidates, party workers and supporters, I urge you all to not lose heart and work with renewed resolve. If anything, the election results show that the people are looking for a genuine political alternative and that Majlis has established itself in Maharashtra’s politics (sic).”