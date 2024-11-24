One-month-old baby kidnapped from Niloufer traced in Kurnool

HYDERABAD: A one-month-old baby boy, who was reportedly kidnapped from Niloufer hospital by a woman on Saturday evening, was traced by the police near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh in the night, said the Nampally police. The police teams were bringing the baby and the woman back to Hyderabad.

The police told TNIE that Hasina Begum and her husband Gafar, parents of the infant, both from Zaheerabad, had brought their baby to the hospital for treatment of jaundice.

The baby, born on October 23, had been admitted to the hospital for over three weeks after doctors in their hometown advised them to seek further treatment in Hyderabad.

“On Saturday, after the baby was discharged, the family was at the reception counter when an unknown woman took the baby from the mother and disappeared,” Dr Ravi Kumar, hospital superintendent told TNIE.

When the woman did not return, the parents searched the hospital and its vicinity but could not find the baby.

They subsequently filed a complaint with the Nampally police and a case was registered under BNS 137 (kidnapping).