People rejected INDIA bloc, Congress govt in TG will collapse soon: Union Min Bandi Sanjay

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that the BJP is going to declare war against the Congress government in the state, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Saturday said that a public revolt was on the horizon.

Sanjay’s comments came when reporters sought his reaction to the victory of the NDA candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. “People rejected the lies peddled by the INDIA bloc and voted for the development mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is noteworthy that the NDA has won more seats than it held,” he said.

The BJP MP also predicted turmoil in Telangana Congress, saying that there was no need for the BJP to topple the Revanth Reddy-government “as it would collapse on its own”.

Sanjay alleged that Telangana Congress leaders funded the elections in Maharashtra, but in vain. “Failure of the Congress governments in Karnataka and Telangana is the major cause for the defeat of its candidates in Maharashtra,” Sanjay alleged.