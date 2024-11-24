SC judge launches N-Step, points out delays in trials undermine country’s justice system

HYDERABAD: Emphasising that speedy justice was a fundamental right, Supreme Court judge, Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai, on Saturday urged judicial officers to prioritise delivering timely verdicts, particularly in criminal cases.

Speaking at the launch of the National Service and Tracking of Electronic Process (N-Step) for criminal cases in Telangana’s district judiciary, Justice Gavai stressed that delays in trials undermine the justice system.

The event, held at the State Judicial Academy, was attended by Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, DGP Dr Jitender and other dignitaries. Justice Gavai highlighted the advantages of technology in the judiciary, stating that N-Step would eliminate delays caused by traditional methods of issuing summons. “Transparent and speedy justice is possible with the use of technology. The judiciary must embrace digital tools to ensure efficiency,” he said.

Justice Gavai described the N-Step application as a centralised process service tracking system integrated with a mobile application. Notices and summons are issued electronically through N-Step, allowing them to reach even remote areas swiftly. “The judiciary should move forward by using technology, and Telangana is leading in this regard,” he remarked, adding that efforts must continue to digitise district courts by equipping them with modern infrastructure and skilled staff.

Justice Gavai applauded the participation of women in Telangana’s judiciary, noting that the state has set an example in fulfilling reservation quotas.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe praised the implementation of N-Step in criminal cases, stating that it will contribute significantly to resolving cases more transparently and efficiently. He commended Telangana for being the third state after Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to extend N-Step to criminal cases.

Justice Sujoy Paul noted that N-Step initially introduced for civil cases, has proven successful in improving the service of notices and warrants. Its expansion to criminal cases marks a progressive step toward judicial reforms, the judge said.

Justice P Shyam Koshy delivered the vote of thanks.

The event was attended by senior judicial and legal officials, including High Court judges, Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy, High Court Bar Association president A Ravinder Reddy, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy and Additional Advocate General Tera Rajnikanth Reddy.