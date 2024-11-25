AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeks investigation into Sambhal mosque clash

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday demanded an impartial investigation into the violent clash at Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh and action against accused officers. He condemned the action of UP police on protestors in Sambhal where three individuals died when the court-ordered survey team reached the Jama Masjid amid the claims that the mosque was built on the temple site.

“How many people’s blood do you need, O my countryman? who can make your colorless earth bloom. How many sighs will cool your heart. How many tears should fill your desert with flowers. We strongly condemn the firing by Uttar Pradesh police on those protesting for peace in #???? (Sambhal) . Three youths have died in the police firing. We pray to Allah to forgive the deceased and give patience to their families. There should be an impartial investigation of this incident. Action should be taken against the officers who are responsible,” the Hyderabad MP said in a post on X.

The AIMIM leader had earlier remarked that the Babri Masjid judgment has emboldened Hindutva groups to target places of worship for Muslim community across India.