BRS to host Deeksha Diwas events across Telangana

HYDERABAD: The BRS will organise grand events across the state to mark Deeksha Diwas on November 29, the day the party president K Chandrasekhar Rao launched his fast-onto-death protest as part of the separate statehood movement in 2009.

According to BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the BRS appointed in-charges in all 33 districts to conduct the events.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Rama Rao said: “November 29 is an important and auspicious day in the history of Telangana. KCR fought against suppression and arrests in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Now, the state is witnessing a similar situation under the one year rule of the Congress.”

“There’s a need to start another Deeksha to liberate the people of Telangana from the present problems,” he said and revealed the party’s plan to unveil a state of Telangana Talli in Medchal on December 9.

Solve problems of Anganwadi teachers

Meanwhile, Rama Rao urged the state government to resolve the pending problems of mini Anganwadi teachers. Representatives of the Mini Anganwadi Teachers Association, led by its president A Varalakshmi met Rama Rao here. They informed Rama Rao that though the state government decided to upgrade 3,989 mini-Anganwadis into Anganwadi centres, it is yet to become a reality.

Though the wages of mini Anganwadi teachers have been increased to rS 13,650 on par with regular Anganwadi teachers, the government implemented th0se orders only till February. From March onwards, the mini Anganwadi teachers were being paying jusT Rs 7,800 as per the old old wages system, they informed Rama Rao. The BRS leader assured them that his party BRS would raise these issues in the upcoming Assembly session.

Promises aid to student injured in accident

Rama Rao assured G Vishnu, who lost his legs in a road accident, that he would pay his hostel fee. Vishnu of Nanchari Madur village in Torrur mandal lost his two legs in an accident. He was staying in Hyderabad to do a computer course. As he could no afford the hostel fee, Vishnu approached Rama Rao on Sunday. The BRS working president announced that he would pay the entire hostel fee of Vishnu.