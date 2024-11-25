Maharashtra people taught fitting lesson to Congress: Harish Rao

ZAHEERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy deserves PhD in uttering lies.

Speaking to reporters here, Harish Rao said that the Congress hoodwinked the people of Karnataka and Telangana by announcing several guarantees during elections.

“The chief minister, along with other Congress leaders, tried to hoodwink the people of Maharashtra too. But Maharashtrians taught a fitting lesson to the Congress as they understood how the party deceived the people in Telangana,” Harish Rao said.

Stating that the Maharashtra Assembly election result should be an eye opener for the Telangana Congress, he demanded the government to implement all the assurances given to the people here.

Recalling that the state government issued a gazette notification in July, stating that a pharma city would be established in Kodangal, he said: “But that the chief minister changed his stand and declared it as an industrial corridor.”

Harish Rao demanded that the government cancel the gazette notification with immediate effect.

“Revanth Reddy claimed that the [components of] Kaleshwaram project has collapsed. But at the same time he announced that Kondapochamma and Malannasagar water would be divert to Hyderabad. He should clarify whether there is any truth behind his claim of Kaleshwaram collapsing or if deriving benefits from Kaleshwaram project was factually correct,” he said.