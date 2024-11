HYDERABAD: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that people should move towards culture, following the path of nature, while avoiding distortion.

Addressing the concluding session of LokManthan 2024 at Shilpakala Vedika, he stated: “As soon as we remember that we are all one, the words of the President of India Droupadi Murmu resonate deeply: Whether we are vanvasi, nagarvasi, girivasi or gramvasi, we all are Indians. This is not just an emotional appeal, but a reality.”

“India must know its own path, and for that, we need to work. To achieve this, we need a proper discourse, which is why churning (manthan) is necessary. As I mentioned, the situation has become like curdled milk—it has solidified. Some may suggest, let’s break the curd or let’s throw away the curd. But if we throw away the curd, we won’t be able to make butter or anything else,” Bhagwat added.

Bhagwat emphasised the need for positivity in shaping our discourse. He highlighted the importance of answering questions of a disillusioned world, rather than being bogged down by criticism. “We will need to explain and convince our own people, and that’s all that matters,” he added.