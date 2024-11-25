Pembarthy’s artisans in Telangana battle for survival

JANGAON: The brass engraving artisans of Pembarthy village, located about 80 km from Hyderabad, are struggling due to a lack of support and demand for their traditional craft. The lack of governmental initiatives, including training programmes and subsidies, has led many artisans to abandon their ancestral profession for other means of livelihood.

Pembarthy has long been renowned for its exquisite brass, copper and silver engraving, with skilled artisans garnering recognition across India. For decades, these artisans, many of whom belong to the Vishwakarma community, have been crafting intricate designs in metal. However, in recent years, the number of artisans has dwindled, with only around 100 families still engaged in the trade.

Artisans alleged a lack of support from the government. Earlier, community members appealed to the Congress to give proper recognition to their craft and allocate funds for the establishment of a training centre in the village. Although two acres of land were allocated for the centre by the previous BRS government, the promise remains unfulfilled. The estimated cost of the centre was Rs 5 crore, but no progress has been made toward its construction.

K Annapurna, a brass and copper engraving artisan, told TNIE that artisans from Pembarthy, once celebrated for their skill during the Kakatiya and Nizam eras, have seen their craft diminish after the formation of Telangana. “We hoped for better support after the state’s formation, but instead, we lost the little support we had. A training centre in the village would not only preserve our heritage but also provide opportunities for the younger generation to learn this craft,” she said.

Annapurna added that her family, which operates a small manufacturing unit with four workers, earns about Rs 30,000 a month. However, the rising costs of brass, copper and silver have made it increasingly difficult to sustain their craft. She urged the state government, particularly Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, to provide additional loans and subsidies for artisans. “A subsidy on metal prices would greatly benefit community members who depend on traditional engraving for their livelihood,” she said.

When TNIE contacted, Jangaon district collector Rizwanbasha Shaik was not available for comment.