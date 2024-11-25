Revanth Reddy govt to inaugurate, lay stone for slew of projects for one year anniversary

HYDERABAD: As part of the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu, marking the Congress government completing one year in office, the state government will be laying the foundation stone for various development works and also inaugurate several key projects across the state.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for celebrations from December 1 to 9, with officials preparing a department-wise programme of events.

The government will lay stones for the construction of integrated residential schools in 26 constituencies and the Medical and Health department will oversee the establishment of 16 new nursing colleges and 28 para-medical colleges, along with the deployment of 213 new ambulances.

The government will also dedicate to the nation 800 MW unit of Yadadri Thermal Power Plant in Damarchala. Furthermore, 237 substations will be set up in various parts of the state.

Classes to commence at Skill University

The classes of the Young India Skill University, which has already begun, will be inaugurated. The foundation stone for the newly launched Sports University will be laid. Several agreements will be signed with various companies and organisations for the establishment of AI City.

In Hyderabad, foundation stones and inauguration ceremonies for various development projects will be held. Among them, a new building for Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal will be initiated. The Aramghar Zoo Park flyover and six recently completed STPs will also be inaugurated. Additionally, a project worth Rs 826 crore will be launched to develop six junctions with flyovers and underpasses near KBR Park. The Indira Shakti Mahila Bazaar, featuring 106 stalls, will be opened near Shilpakala Vedika.

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Telangana Forest Development Corporation building will be held and Safari Theme Park and Botanical Gardens will be inaugurated.

The government will also organise CM Cup sports competitions in all villages and essay-writing contests in schools and colleges.

On a social welfare front, a transgender clinic will be set up in each district to provide medical services to the transgender community. The chief minister had also announced that transgender individuals will be trained and appointed as traffic volunteers in Hyderabad City to help control traffic.