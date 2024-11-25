T-SAT to launch programmes for all competitive exams on November 25

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Skills, Academic and Training (T-SAT) network has announced the launch of a new programme “General Studies for All Competetive Exams”, launching on Monday. The programme will feature nearly 600 episodes that will cover 12 subjects in 500 days, utilising modern technological advancements, said T-SAT CEO Bodanpally Venugopal Reddy.

The T-SAT Nipuna channel will air the content from 12 pm to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 4 pm, while the Vidya channel will retransmit the classes the same day from 8 pm to 10 pm.

The syllabus will encompass key subjects relevant to competitive examinations, including Economy, Telangana Movement, Indian History, Mathematics, Geography and Polity, as well as specialised topics such as Social Exclusion, General English, Arithmetic, and Reasoning.

Venugopal encouraged the youth preparing for competitive examinations to effectively utilise the broadcasted syllabus content.

The T-SAT broadcasts have proven to be a valuable resource in helping candidates secure government jobs. The positive feedback from successful candidates highlights the effectiveness of these initiatives, the CEO said.