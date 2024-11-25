Telangana: Students forced to sleep on floor as hostel is in dilapidated state

HANAMKONDA: Over 38 boys are forced to stay in the dilapidated building of the Government Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Boys Hostel in Nallabelly mandal, Warangal district.

The hostel rooms are in a dangerous condition, with parts of the building collapsing, causing fear among students. The rooms lack basic facilities like proper doors, windows and fans. Despite several representations requesting the relocation of the hostel, no action has been taken.

The hostel, originally intended to accommodate outstation students, now only has one room and a hall for the students, while four other room are crumbling.

Additionally, two rooms of the four have been locked for two years now. Although the number of students has been increasing each year, the District Backward Classes (BC) Welfare officials have failed to provide adequate infrastructure for them to study.

A staff member told TNIE, “We have raised concerns with the department authorities multiple times, asking for a new building or for the hostel to be relocated, but to no avail. The officials inspected the hostel and proposed relocating it, but the situation remains unaddressed. With no fans or beds in the hostel rooms, students are forced to sleep on the floor every day.”

When contacted Warangal District Backward Classes (BC) Development Officer A Pushpalatha admitted that the hostel building is in a dilapidated condition and stated that a proposal to shift the hostel has been submitted.