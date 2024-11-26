18 engineers depose before PC Ghose Commission

HYDERABAD: Deputy Executive Engineer L Bheemaraju, who worked in the sub-division-4 in Ambatpally village during the construction of Medigadda barrage, said that he wrote two letters to higher officials stating that the water was bailing out from the barrage.

PC Ghose, chairman of Inquiry Commission on Kaleshwaram, during cross-examination on Monday asked the Bheemaraju the reasons behind the sinking of piers of Medigadda barrage.

Bheemaraju said that as the inquiry is still on, he is not in a position to reveal the exact reasons. However, the DyEE added that when he noticed bailing out of water from Medigadda, he immediately wrote two letters to the Executive Engineer. Later, the piers if the barrage sank on October 21, 2023.

The PC Ghose Commission cross-examined 18 assistant executive engineers (AEEs) and deputy executive engineers (DyEEs), who worked at lower level during the construction of Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

When an AEE said that he completed the construction of the pillars and erection of gates, the Commission asked whether he personally did the work? The AEE replied in the negative, stating that the contracting agency took up the works and he signed the related files certifying that the work has been completed.

The Commission chairman remarked that then he should not say that he has have completed the works.

All the officials, who deposed before the Commission on Monday, filed affidavits in the past.

In the presence of the Commission, the officials endorsed the logbooks, which they signed during the construction of the barrage. As all of them are lower-level officials, the Commission asked only one or two questions.

When another AEE, Vali Sahik signed the placement registers before the Commission, the chairman asked what was placement register.

The AEE said that the placement register would explain what work was going on at the site and give description of the work.

Around 14 more lower-level officials are scheduled to depose before the Commission on Tuesday.