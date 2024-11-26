Apex court quashes land allocations to legislators, AIS officers, journalists

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday quashed all GOs issued by the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government regarding allotment of house sites to MPs, MLAs, All India Service officers and journalists.

The orders, by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjay Khanna said: “GO Nos. 419, 420, 422 to 425 dated March 25, 2008, and GO No 551 dated March 27, 2008, are declared to be bad in law, being violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, and are quashed by issuing a Writ of Certiorari”.

The order also stated that the interim directions passed by the apex court in some of these cases now stand merged with the final direction. “Parties will be accordingly bound by the same,” it said.

The interim orders allowed housing cooperative societies of MPs, MLAs, AIS officers and journalists — Indira Legislators Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Adarshnagar Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society, Indian Revenue Service Officers and Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society — to develop the land subject to the final judgment of the Supreme Court.

The bench directed the state government to refund the entire amount deposited by them, including the stamp duty and the registration fee, along with interest.

Entire amount to be refunded by TG: SC

In the final judgment delivered on Monday, the apex court said: “We also deem it appropriate to pass an order of restitution and direct that the cooperative societies and their members, as the case may be, will be entitled to a refund of the entire amount deposited by them, including the stamp duty and the registration fee paid by them, along with the interest which may be quantified by the State of Telangana. The rate of interest will not exceed the Reserve Bank of India’s rate of interest applicable from time to time, as may be deemed fit by the State of Telangana.”

It continued: “The lease deeds executed by the State of Telangana in favour of the societies/members will be treated as cancelled. Similarly, development charges/expenses paid by the cooperative societies/members, as reflected in the books of accounts of the cooperative societies /members, duly certified by the Income-Tax returns, will be refunded to them along with interest at the rates specified”.