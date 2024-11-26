Class 6 student in Secunderabad chokes on puris during lunch break, dies

HYDERABAD: A Class 6 student allegedly choked to death while trying to eat three puris simultaneously during lunch break at a private school in Secunderabad on Monday.

The boy was identified as Viren Jain, 11, a student of Akshara Vagdevi International School, Secunderabad.

As per the complaint by the boy’s father, he received a call from the school around 12:45 pm. He was told the incident occurred around 12:20 pm while Viren was eating during recess.

Meanwhile, school staffers rushed Viren to Geetha Nursing Home, West Marredpally. There, the doctors advised them to shift the boy to Apollo Hospital, Secunderabad, where doctors declared the boy dead.

Viren’s father, in the complaint, asserted that there was nothing suspicious about his son’s death. The school management stated that the Class 6 student died as he was unable to breathe and choked while eating more than two puris at the same time.

Begumpet police told TNIE that the boy died as he could not breathe and registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.