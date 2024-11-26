Debt-ridden man jumps to death with toddler in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD : A man allegedly jumped to his death along with his 18-month-old daughter into a tank in Nyalkal village, under Mugpal police station limits, in the wee hours of Monday.

According to police, the victims — Raghupathi Kranthi Kumar (34) and Neha Sri — were residents of Indrapur Colony, which falls under Fifth Town police station limits, in Nizamabad. It is believed that Raghupathi had taken loans for the treatment of his elder daughter, who was born with congenital defects. He and his wife Manasa also have another daughter who is three months old.

Mugpal Sub Inspector (SI) C Yadagri Goud said Raghupathi, who works as a system operator in a school at Dharmaram village, Dichpally mandal, had spent a large sum of money for Neha’s treatment, who had also undergone brain surgery twice at Niloufer Hospital, Hyderabad. However, her condition remained the same. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old had taken over Rs 2 lakh in loans, the SI said.

The fact that his daughter’s health was not improving despite him accruing a substantial amount of debt is suspected to have prompted him to take the extreme step, Yadagri said.

Their bodies were retrieved after a three-hour-long joint operation by the police and fire authorities and shifted to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital for autopsy.

The police said that Raghupathi did not mention any clear reason for the extreme step in the suicide note left behind.