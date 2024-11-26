Mahalakshmi scheme-hit auto drivers plan strike in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Auto Drivers Unions Joint Action Committee on Monday called for a statewide strike on December 7 in a bid to remind the government of the pending demands of auto-rickshaw drivers. The JAC also submitted a representation to Joint Transport Commissioner (JTC) C Ramesh regarding its demands.

Representatives of the JAC alleged that their livelihood has been severely impacted since the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme which offers free bus rides for women.

The representatives are demanding Rs 15,000 reimbursement per annum from the government as compensation for their “losses”, an Auto-Motor Transport Workers Welfare Board, compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of drivers who die by suicide, and a ban on the two-wheelers operated by aggregators like Ola, Uber, Rapido and others.

The JAC representatives also complained about three-wheelers registered in other districts operating in Hyderabad without permission and also sought implementation of a single-permit policy, a promise the claim was made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Assembly elections.