Minister Uttam instructs officials to expedite works on prioritised irrigation projects

HYDERABAD: Noting that prioritised irrigation projects were vital for the state’s agricultural and economic growth, Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday directed officials to expedite construction works and complete these projects, and to address sedimentation issues by calling for tenders for the desiltation of dams and reservoirs, underscoring the need to restore storage capacity and maintain water quality.

The minister held a review meeting through a video conference with senior officials who oversee various irrigation projects.

During the meeting, he inquired about the status of various irrigation projects. He sought to know the cost estimation of the Modikunta Vagu project and the status of land acquisition for the Chinna Kaleshwaram project.

He instructed the officials to accelerate the tendering process and execution of works for the Sitarama Project. He strictly instructed that to avoid bureaucratic or administrative delays, especially for priority projects. He instructed officials to work closely with Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy to resolve all land acquisition issues.

Meanwhile, Uttam Kumar Reddy informed the officials that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was scheduled to visit Nalgonda in the first week of December. He directed them to prepare a comprehensive report on the status of all irrigation projects in the district.