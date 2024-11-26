Officials, politicians facilitate sand smuggling in Bhadrachalam: Locals

KHAMMAM: With sand smuggling allowed to grow unchecked across Bhadrachalam, residents are accusing officials and political leaders, from the ruling and opposition parties, of allowing the illegal operation to flourish in the temple town.

Rampant sand smuggling can be seen in the Godavari river near the bridge at Sarapaka, on the outskirts of Bhadrachalam. Smugglers, reportedly operating with the support of ruling party leaders, illegally transport sand using tractors at night, the locals explained.

Despite repeated complaints from residents, no effective action has been taken to curb the illegal sand mining, the locals said.

G Ranga Rao, a resident of Burgampad village, alleged that some officials are complicit in the smuggling operations, as such large-scale activity would be impossible without their cooperation. He also claimed that leaders from both ruling and opposition parties are involved in the illegal transportation of sand.

Environmental concerns

Meanwhile, the residents have raised concerns about large holes being dug under the bridge, which poses a threat to the structural integrity of the bridge pillars.

These activities are not only endangering the old and new bridges leading to Bhadrachalam but also causing environmental damage, they added.

N Krishna, a resident of Burgampad, highlighted that the smugglers are creating deep holes near the bridge pillars and transporting sand using tractors. B Shankar, a resident of Sarapaka, added that heavy earthmovers are being used for the excavation, making the situation more dangerous for the bridges.

The locals have pointed out that smugglers have been aggressive in defending their operations. A few days ago, they allegedly attacked a revenue inspector from the Burgampad mandal revenue office who tried to stop the sand-laden tractors.

At this juncture, the residents are appealing to the state government to take immediate measures to stop the illegal sand transportation and ensure the protection of the bridges and the surrounding environment.