School student from Kumurambheem Asifabad district hospitalised after food poisoning passes away

HYDERABAD: C Shailaja, one of the 64 girl students from Ashram High School in Wankidi mandal in Kumurambheem Asifabad district, who fell victim to food poisoning, passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

The 16-year-old was admitted to NIMS on November 5 with acute gastroenteritis. This led to kidney issues (increased serum creatinine secondary to dehydration) and lung infection. She was put on ventilator and dialysis from November 5 to 9.

Shailaja’s condition improved and she was taken off the ventilator on November 8. However, on November 11, her condition deteriorated and she had a respiratory arrest, forcing the doctors to again put her on ventilator and dialysis.

After 20-odd days, Shailaja succumbed to intracranial bleeding (bleeding in the brain) and other complications.

The official health records says that Shailaja was diagnosed with hypotension with acute kidney injury and dehydration due to gastroenteritis.

Shailaja’s mother Meera Bai told reporters at the Gandhi Hospital: “She was my only daughter. The doctors did not inform us about her health even when her condition deteriorated. I was told only today that she will not survive.”