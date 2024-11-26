Telangana government not to accept Adani’s Rs 100 crore donation

HYDERABAD: Following the indictment of billionaire businessman Gautam Adani by prosecutors in the United States on charges of fraud and bribery involving governments of several states, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced his decision not to accept the donation of `100 crore promised by the Adani Foundation to the Young India Skill University.

“Some companies have come forward offering to donate to the Telangana government’s flagship skill development university. The Adani Foundation also came forward with a proposal of donating Rs 100 crore. As of today, the state government hasn’t accepted any donations from any companies. In light of the recent controversies, the state government is not ready to accept the Rs 100 crore donation from Adani, though Telangana has nothing to do with the controversies of other states and countries. We do not want the Skill University, which was started with a noble intention, to become controversial. I request not to politicise this issue,” the CM said.

He was addressing a press conference along with ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and MLAs.

On Sunday, November 24, Special Chief Secretary and Commissioner for Industrial Promotion Jayesh Ranjan wrote to Priti G Adani, chairperson of Adani Foundation, asking her not to transfer the funds in view of the present circumstances and arising controversies.

“We are thankful to you for committing Rs 100 crore to Young India Skill University on behalf of your Foundation vide your letter dated October 18, 2024. We have so far not asked any of the donors for physical transfer of funds since the University had not received the IT exemption under Section 80G. Though this exemption order has come recently, I have been instructed by Hon’ble Chief Minister not to seek transfer of funds in view of the present circumstances and rising controversies,” Jayesh Ranjan’s letter said.

The decision not to accept the⁣⁣ donation from the Adani Foundation comes in the backdrop⁣⁣ of the decision of the Opposition parties, led by the the Congress, to corner the Modi-led⁣⁣ Union government in the ongoing winter session over the allegations that Gautam Adani⁣⁣ and his associates paid more⁣⁣ than $250 million in bribes to⁣⁣ bag lucrative solar energy⁣⁣ contracts.⁣⁣

It may be mentioned here⁣⁣ that the donation offered by⁣⁣ Adani Foundation, and other⁣⁣ investment proposals, had attracted severe criticism from⁣⁣ the Opposition BRS in the state⁣⁣ which accused Congress of⁣⁣ adopting dual standards.

On⁣⁣ October 18, a delegation led by⁣⁣ Gautam Adani met the chief⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ minister in Hyderabad and⁣⁣ handed over a cheque for Rs 100⁣⁣ crore as donation for the Skill⁣⁣ University.⁣⁣ Clarifying his party’s stand⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ on investments, the chief min-⁣⁣ ister said that the Congress was⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ not against investments, but⁣⁣ against corrupt and illegal⁣⁣ practices.

He said that Rahul⁣⁣ Gandhi has made it clear⁣⁣ that any company —⁣⁣ be it Adani, Ambani,⁣⁣ Tata or Birla — would⁣⁣ have to take part in⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ the tendering proc-⁣⁣ esses, duly following⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ the statutes laid down⁣⁣ to bag contracts. This⁣⁣ is to ensure a level⁣⁣ playing field⁣⁣ and equal⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ opportu⁣⁣nities in⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ terms of⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ contracts or investments.⁣⁣

Responding to a question on⁣⁣ ⁣⁣cancellation of agreements related to investments with Ada⁣⁣ni Group, the chief minister⁣⁣ ⁣⁣said that the cancellation of⁣⁣ ⁣⁣agreements also attracts penalisation of ministers in the previous BRS regime for allocating lands to the Adani Group by⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ way of several agree⁣⁣ ments.

He said that it⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ was too early for him to⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ comment on blacklisting the Adani Group⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ without knowing whether the group would file⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ bids.⁣⁣ He made it clear that⁣⁣ no company will be⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ given undue exemptions or⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ relaxations,⁣⁣ or freebies.⁣⁣ He also took a jibe at the former chief⁣⁣ minister K Chandrasekhar⁣⁣ Rao, alleging that the latter⁣⁣ used Adani’s chartered flights.⁣⁣

Revanth to meet MPs in⁣⁣ Delhi for matters of state⁣⁣

Quashing reports that his⁣⁣ Delhi visit was in connection⁣⁣ with Cabinet expansion, the⁣⁣ chief minister said that he was⁣⁣ visiting the national capital to⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ attend the wedding of Lok Sab-⁣⁣ ha Speaker Om Birla’s⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ daughter.⁣⁣

He, however, said that he⁣⁣ would hold a key meeting with⁣⁣ Congress MPs from the state⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ over the issues to be highlighted in the Lok Sabha and Rajya⁣⁣ ⁣⁣Sabha.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

Revanth said that the meeting will chalk out an action⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ plan to get funds and permis-⁣⁣ sions for projects. He also said⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ that he, along with available⁣⁣ ministers and MPs, will meet⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Union ministers with representations. He said that he would⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ visit Delhi any number of times⁣⁣ in the best interest of people of⁣⁣ the state.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “Some say that I am frequenting to Delhi by counting my⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ number of trips. I am not going⁣⁣ to Delhi to kneel before Prime⁣⁣ Minister Narendra Modi like⁣⁣ you. Not going to Delhi to touch⁣⁣ someone’s feet to escape from⁣⁣ cases or to ask the Governor⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ not to give permission for pros-⁣⁣ ecution,” the chief minister⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ said, referring to BRS working⁣⁣ president KT Rama Rao.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ He also called the latter “Psycho Ram”.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

Reacting to a question, the⁣⁣ chief minister said that the⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Congress was in favour of ballot over EVMs.