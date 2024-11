HYDERABAD: Denouncing claims doing rounds on social media that Hyderabad’s air quality is deteriorating on par with Delhi, the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) on Monday advised citizens to use SAMEER, the official app launched by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for checking the AQI.

It added that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Hyderabad over the past three days (November 24, 23 and 22) has been “moderate” at 123, 123 and 120, respectively.

The TGPCB noted that the AQI in Hyderabad usually stays in the range of good to moderate, which is less than 200. “It varies, based on seasons, with the AQI being good in the rainy season and moderate during winter season,” TGPSB officials said.

According to the TGPCB, the AQI should be calculated based on the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. It said that most of the apps are calculating the AQI based on Europe and US air quality standards and hence indicate higher AQI that do not apply to Telangana.