Who will be next CS and TGPSC chairman?

HYDERABAD: Who will be the next state chief secretary and the chairman of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC)? A new chairman is likely to be appointed for the TGPSC and it has triggered intense speculation among officials on who it would be.

The two appointments — chief secretary as the chairman of the TGPSC — seems to be in a way inter-linked.

Incumbent Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari will be retiring in April next year.

Speculation is rife that the government might appoint her as the chairperson of the TGPSC after her superannuation. In this post, she can continue in office until she attains the age of 62.

According to sources in Telangana bureaucracy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is keen on appointing an officer from Backward Classes (BCs) as the chairman to the Public Service Commission.

As two appointments are going to take place in the near future, there is hectic lobbying for cornering the two positions.

If the government does not appoint her, another senior IAS officer from BC communities might head the TGPS. The government is looking for a BC officer who is 55 years of age so that he could continue in the position for five to six years until he reaches the age of 62.

Two names doing the rounds

On the other hand, the bureaucracy is abuzz with speculation over who would step into Santhi Kumari’s shoes.

Sources said the names of two officers are doing the rounds in the corridors of power. They are Special Chief Secretary for Finance K Ramakrsihna Rao and Special Chief Secretary for IT & Industries Jayesh Ranjan.

Ramakrishna Rao belongs to the 1991 batch of IAS officers. He will retire in August, 2025 and Jayesh Ranjan, who is a 1992 batch officer, has another two years and nine months service. He will retire in September, 2027.

The IAS officers are meeting informally and discussing who would be the next chief secretary. Sources said that these meetings have generated immense heat and tension among the officials who are eyeing the coveted posts.

If sources are to believed, these two appointments are likely to be made next month.