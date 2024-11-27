22 Maganoor school girls in hospital for food poisoning

HYDERABAD: Just a week after 50 of their schoolmates fell ill in a similar manner, 22 students from the Maganoor ZP High School in Narayanpet district were rushed to hospital after they complained of nausea, dizziness, stomachache and shivering, allegedly after taking lunch provided at the school.

Soon after, Narayanpet District Collector Sikta Patnaik, in a press release, said that the students had snacks and outside food in bakeries and kirana shops in the vicinity of the school.

The collector said that preliminary investigation by officials revealed that the students did not fall ill because of the midday meal in the school.

Last week, the collector and other officials visited every hostel and residential institution in the district. “All rice bags were replaced,” the release added.

An official, requesting anonymity, said that one of the girls was rushed to the Mahbubnagar government hospital after she experienced shortness of breath and vomiting. “Her condition is stable,” the official mentioned.

Reacting to the incident, BRS MLA T Harish Rao tweeted: “Maganoor SP high school again fell victim to food poisoning, within 10 days after 100 students fell ill. Though parents are expressing concerns, the government is not taking even minimum measures. Despite the number of food poisoning cases and loss of lives in government schools, the government is not waking up ....”