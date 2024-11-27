42 food poisoning cases reported this year: Minister D Anasuya

ADILABAD: The body of C Shailaja, the 16-year-old student of the Wankidi Tribal Welfare Residential School who passed away while undergoing treatment for food poisoning at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, was brought back to her native Dhaba village in Wankidi mandal, Kumurambheem Asifabad district, late on Monday.

Upon the arrival of the ambulance, villagers and the girl’s relatives obstructed the vehicle and prevented the staff from removing the body. They demanded justice from the government and action against officials for alleged negligence in providing quality food at the school.

Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) along with District Congress Committee (DCC) president Vishwa Prasad and MLC Dhande Vitthal, held discussions with the bereaved family. Additional Collector Deepak Mishra promised them an Indiramma house, Rs 2 lakh ex gratia and a job as an outsourced employee for one family member. Following these assurances, the last rites were carried out.

While many criticised Seethakka and demanded her resignation, the district in-charge minister acknowledged that 42 incidents of food poisoning had occurred in residential schools this year. She stated that the government had failed to identify whether the cause stemmed from food or water, adding that substandard food materials were being supplied and supplier bills were not being cleared on time.

BRS MLA under house arrest

Meanwhile, Asifabad police placed the BRS MLA from Asifabad, Kova Laxmi, along with other Adivasi leaders, under house arrest. They were reportedly attempting to visit Dhaba village to console Shailaja’s relatives. However, the MLA visited the village on Tuesday morning and extended her condolences to the family.

Sirpur BJP MLA Pallavi Harish also visited Dhaba village. He criticised the state government, calling the incident a failure of governance, and pointed out the rising number of food poisoning cases in tribal welfare schools.

The village remains under tight police security, with restrictions on the entry of outsiders.

As it happened