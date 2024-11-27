Adilabad farmers protest ethanol factory, detain RDO

ADILABAD: Farmers in Adilabad staged a rasta roko between Niraml and Bhinsa district in protest against a proposal to establish an ethanol factory at Gundampally in Dilawarpur mandal. They have been agitating for five months now against the factory. Opposing the move, the protesters also boycotted the caste survey in their villages recently.

On Tuesday, the residents from four villages blocked the roads and demanded that the state government stop the construction of the ethanol factory.

They displayed posters of former minister A Indrakaran Reddy, MLA A Maheshwar Reddy and DCC president Sridhar Rao, accusing them of neglecting the constituency and failing to address public concerns.

Farmers expressed fear that the proposed factory would cause pollution and harm their fertile land.

Meanwhile, Nirmal RDO Rathna Kalyani was detained for over six hours by the protesters when she visited Dilawarpur to hold talks with them, alleging that their demands had been ignored. They obstructed her vehicle and did not allow her to leave. The RDO was finally rescued by the police.

The farmers demanded that the district collector come and clarify on the ethanol factory.

A heavy traffic jam was witnessed at Narsapur and TGSRTC buses were diverted from Sirgapur to Bhainsa following the rasta roko.