BRS govt never encouraged Adani Group: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Disapproving of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s statement that the previous government awarded projects to Adani Group, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the road projects in the state were awarded by the Centre and not the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao said that the Defence and power plants in the state too were given to Adani by the Union government. “The CM even mentioned dry port. But the Centre had to accord permission for establishing a dry port. The BRS government did not give permission to dry port,” he clarified.

Rama Rao also alleged that Rs 16,000 crore investment made by Microsoft was “released” to the media as that of an Adani data centre.

Stating that he met Adani in Davos and posted about it on X, he said: “I did not have a secret meeting with Adani like Revanth. The BRS government never encouraged Adani Group.”

“When Rahul Gandhi called Adani a thief, Revanth Reddy signed an MoU with Adani Group for Rs 12,400 crore investments,” he alleged.

Claiming that BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was the only leader in the country who opposed the coal policy of the Centre, he reiterated his demand that the state government should cancel all the agreements it entered into with Adani Group.

Reacting the death of tribal student Sailaja, he alleged that 48 students have died in Gurukul schools after the Congress formed the government. “These deaths should be consider as murders committed by the Congress government,” he said.

Later, at a preparatory meeting with Hyderabad BRS leaders on the proposed Deeksha Diwas, Rama Rao alleged that the state government was trying to divide Greater Hyderabad into four parts. “The Congress government is trying to damage and destroy Hyderabad’s image and the BJP too is part of this conspiracy When HYDRAA started demolitions, BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay and Raghunandana Rao supported the government,” he said.