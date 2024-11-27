CM Revanth Reddy seeks 222 acres of defence land for Bapu Ghat, nod for Mamnoor airport

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to transfer 222.27 acres of land under the Defence Ministry to the state government for the development of Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, the chief minister met Rajnath Singh in Delhi and informed him about the state government’s decision to develop Bapu Ghat and set up a Gandhian Ideological Centre.

Revanth informed the Union minister that the Gandhi Sarovar project will be undertaken with a knowledge hub, meditation village, handloom promotion centre, public entertainment places, landscaped ghats, a statue of peace and museums at Bapu Ghat.

Meanwhile, informing that the state government has obtained the no objection certificate (NOC) from GMR Group for setting up an airport in Warangal, the chief minister urged Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to take necessary steps for granting permissions for works and operating flights from there.

The NOC was necessary to overrule the condition that there should not be an airport within 150 km from the RGI Airport in Hyderabad.

During his meeting with Rammohan Naidu, the chief minister recalled that the state government has handed over `205 crore required to acquire 253 acres at Mamnoor in Warangal to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

He informed the civil aviation minister that as the previously identified land for the airport in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district was not suitable, the state government identified 950 acres in Palvoncha as an alternative. Stating that the AAI has been provided details of this land, the chief minister sought immediate granting of permission for the airport.

Revanth told Rammohan Naidu that the AAI pre-feasibility survey has revealed that the previously identified land in Peddapalli district was not suitable for developing an airport. As an alternative, the state government has identified 591.24 acres at Anthargam, he said, and sought permission for developing an airport there.