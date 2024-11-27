Expedite paddy procurement, be ready for farmers festival: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed the district collectors to complete the paddy procurement process at the earliest.

During a video conference with district collectors, the CM asked the officials to provide all basic facilities at the procurement centres for the benefit of farmers. He also asked the in-charge ministers and in-charge officers assigned to the districts to visit the centres and monitor the paddy procurement process.

The CM also instructed the officials to submit a report on paddy procurement on a daily basis and to ensure that enough vehicles are available to transport paddy to rice mills.

“We will be celebrating the farmers festival in Mahabubnagar on November 30. We are also organising an exhibition of agriculture and allied sectors in Mahbubnagar on November 28, 29 and 30. Awareness programmes on modern farming methods and mechanisation in the agricultural sector will also be part of this exhibition,” he said and added that the district collectors should coordinate with other official to make the farmers’ festival a big success.