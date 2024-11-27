'Pushpa' actor Shri Tej accused of cheating, false marriage promise

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Shri Tej, best known for his role in Pushpa: The Rise movie, has been accused of cheating under the pretense of marriage.

Kukatpally police said that a case has been registered against him under BNS 69 ( have sexual intercourse with someone by using deceitful means or making a false promise to marry), 115 (2) (hurt another person), 318 (2) ( Anyone who cheats can be punished with up to three years in prison, a fine, or both) Sections on Monday.

According to the victim, Tej has manipulated her into a relationship and coerced her into a physical relationship under the pretense of marital commitment. She had trusted that he would marry her after his divorce. The actor has also financially exploited the victim of Rs 20 lakh.

She alleged that she recently discovered that he was simultaneously involved with another woman with whom he has a 7-year-old son and that their relationship had been ongoing for nine years.

Speaking to TNIE, the Kukatpally police revealed that the victim had previously filed a case with them against Tej and they had submitted a chargesheet to the court. She has filed another case against the actor again on Monday, they added.