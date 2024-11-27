Refrain from provoking ryots: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

HYDERABAD: Urging the opposition parties to cooperate with the government in its efforts to develop the state, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday asked those parties to refrain from provoking farmers against land acquisition and other matters just for the sake of personal and political gains.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting he had with the officials on the ongoing National Highways projects, he said that the government is committed to providing fair compensation to farmers and others who give their lands for development projects.

During the meeting, he instructed the officials to complete tendering process for southern part of Regional Ring Road (RRR) by January, 2025. DPR should be prepared as soon as possible, he added.

The minister instructed the officials to resolve all the issues related to land acquisition in coordination the district authorities. “We are working for people and farmers, nor for contractors,” he said.

Venkat also revealed his plan to personally inspect the ongoing road works from next week.