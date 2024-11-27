Road Transport Authority earns Rs 52.5L through auction of fancy numbers

HYDERABAD: The Road Transport Authority (RTA), Khairatabad, earned Rs 52,52,283 lakh on Tuesday through the auction of special category registration numbers, popularly known as fancy numbers, under the fifth series.

While as many as nine numbers were sold for over Rs 1 lakh, the highest bid was Rs 11,11,111 for the number ‘TG 09 D 0001’, purchased by Rudraraju Rajeev Kumar. The second-highest bid was Rs 10.4 lakh for ‘TG 09 D 0009’, bought by city-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL).

Other notable purchases included ‘TG 09 C 9999’ for Rs 7,19,999 by Sriyan Constructions, ‘TG 09 D 0006’ for Rs 3.65 lakh by Porus Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd, ‘TG 09 D 0005’ for Rs 3.45 lakh by Vega Sri Gold and Diamonds LLP and ‘TG 09 D 0007’ for Rs 2,06,569 by Nspira Management Services Pvt Ltd.

Three more numbers, ‘TG 09 D 0019’, ‘TG 09 D 0099’, and ‘TG 09 D 0077’, were sold for amounts ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.