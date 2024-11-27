Warangal millers force Telangana farmers into distress sale

WARANGAL: Farmers in Narsampet Agricultural Market are urging authorities to intervene against rice millers who are allegedly tampering with paddy weights and delaying procurement. They have accused millers and cooperative societies of unfair practices, including deducting 6–7 kg per quintal of paddy under the pretext of chaff or impurities.

The farmers claimed that this deduction reduces the weight of the produce, forcing them to accept lower payments. They alleged that these tactics, combined with delays in procurement, are causing significant distress as they prepare for the upcoming rabi season.

Many farmers have expressed frustration, claiming that agricultural market officials and civil supplies authorities are neglecting their duties and complicating the procurement process. With limited time before the next planting season, the delays have left farmers worried about losing valuable time and resources. In the meantime, they have demanded that the district administration expedite the procurement process and ensure fair practices at the centres.

According to data obtained from the Warangal District Civil Supplies office, there are 200 paddy procurement centres in the district, and authorities aim to procure 2.4 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. However, only 12,000 MT have been procured so far.

A farmer from Narsampet mandal, B Kanakamallu, told TNIE: “I have three acres of land and cultivated paddy, but I have been waiting for eight days at the procurement centre. I received a token number for weighing my produce, but during the purchase, they deducted 6–7 kg as chaff. If we question them, they deliberately delay the process further.”