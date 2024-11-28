After farmers’ stir, Telangana govt stops ethanol unit work

ADILABAD: Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, on the directive of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, issued an order halting the construction of the ethanol factory between undampally and Dilawarpur villages in Nirmal district.

The collector, along with SP G Jhanaki Sharmila invited the farmers from four villages protesting against the factory to a meeting.

After the talks and taking into consideration the farmers’ demands, the collector ordered the suspension of the factory works.

Following the collector’s decision, the farmers temporarily called off their protest, demanding the complete shutdown of the factory.

They also demanded that the police drop caces filed against them during the protest and revoke the suspension of the teacher who was accused of inciting the protesters.

On Wednesday, police took control of the four villages involved in the protests, arresting several protesters. In response, the protesters pelted stones at the police and blocked the Nirmal-Bhainsa road. The arrested persons were later released, and traffic was diverted from Sirgapur to Bhainsa to avoid further disruptions.

Meanwhile, the authorities are investigating the involvement of outsiders in the protests.