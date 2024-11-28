After giving approval, BRS now opposing its establishment: Congress on ethanol factory

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress has accused the opposition BRS of “double standards” over the ethanol factory. The ruling party claimed that the BRS, now opposing the factory, had previously approved its establishment when it was in power. The Congress also alleged that the ethanol factory was owned by the family members of former BRS minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya accused the pink party of using the factory issue to stir unrest. She stated that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former IT ministet KT Rama Rao, along with the BJP government at the Centre, had given green signal to the ethanol factory.

The BRS government had issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) on April 3, 2023, and allocated 18.35 TMC of water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme for the factory, the minister added. TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that the opposition party adopted anti-people and anti-farmer policies during its tenure. He clarified that the Congress government had no involvement in approving the ethanol factory and would assess its pros and cons before making a final decision.

Meanwhile, former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that he or his family had nothing to do with the ethanol factory. He denied the ruling party’s allegations linking his family with the issue. He advised the Congress leaders to verify facts before speaking and stated that he was ready to transfer the ownership of the factory if the Congress leaders prove their allegations.