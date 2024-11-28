Call ‘1908’ to report drug sale, abuse in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) Director Sandeep Shandilya on Wednesday urged people to share information related to drug manufacturers, suppliers, transporters, receivers, peddlers and consumers to its toll-free number ‘1908’ to initiate action against them.

He was addressing a three-day awareness programme titled ‘Drug Abuse in Youth, Intervention Strategies for Prevention, Awareness & Rehabilitation’ at the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource & Development Institute (MCRHRDI), Jubilee Hills. Representatives from private high schools, universities, colleges and IT companies, among others, took part in the event.

Shandilya highlighted that drug abuse remains a significant issue among the youth despite the establishment of Prahari Clubs in government and private high schools and anti-drug committees (ADCs) in other institutions.

TGANB focused on training officials, says chief

These initiatives aim to prevent drug abuse and curb the sale of drugs around educational institutions and childcare facilities through collaborative, time-bound actions.

According to the TGANB, Prahari Clubs have been set up in all 20,989 high schools across the state, while ADCs have been formed in 4,729 of the 6,249 colleges and universities. Efforts are ongoing to establish ADCs in the remaining institutions.

The TGANB chief also emphasised the bureau’s focus on training investigation officers, police personnel and Prohibition and Excise department officials to enhance conviction rates under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Currently, the conviction rate stands at approximately 11% for police cases and 4% for the Excise department.