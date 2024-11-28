'JPC report being hurried,' says Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who is also a member of JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill, on Wednesday wondered how could the report be submitted till November 29 without following due procedure.

“The mandate is that the report should be submitted on (November) 29. How can we give it? There is a procedure that has to be followed. There is a procedure laid down by the rules and directions of the Speaker,” the Hyderabad MP told reporters in New Delhi.

He said that the committee has to first give a notice that there will be clause by clause consideration, but that notice has not been given. “Secondly, listing of amendments and circulation of the list of members they give, that has not been given. Thirdly, under Direction 77, there should be clause by clause consideration that takes at least two days. Fourth, based on the clause by clause consideration, the draft report has to be finalised and shared with the Legislative department and the Ministry of Law and Justice. Hindi translation of the report should come, we don’t know.. All these steps have not been taken,” Owaisi said.

He pointed out that the JPC has not even visited Bihar and West Bengal and has not even called many stakeholders despite the Chairman’s assurance.

“Chairman assured that a minister from Delhi govt will come, from Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wants to come. Would it not send a strong message to people that he wants to come… Why is the government not allowing the JPC to meet every stakeholder?” Owaisi asked.