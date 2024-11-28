No NDSA report as Telangana failed to give data on KLIS: Jal Shakti Ministry adviser

HYDERABAD: The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) was unable to give its final report on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme as the state government did not furnish the information required, Vedire Sriram, adviser to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, said in his affidavit submitted on Wednesday to the PC Ghose Commission investigating the allegations of irregularities in project.

The affidavit added: “Moreover, the NDSA could not get the geo-technical data as the state government filled the gaps under the pillars of the barrage that sank in October last year.” The affidavit said that the NDSA was not able to collect crucial data as the state government officials carried out grouting works at the pillars.

Speaking to reporters later, Sriram said that the geo-physical studies could be taken up only at Annaram and Sundilla barrage — that too in upstream areas and not near the pillars of the barrages. The state government did not provide the geo-physical data, he said.

“Once the state government furnishes full information, the NDSA would be able submit its report within two months,” Sriram said.

During a recent meeting, Sriram asked Irrigation officials why they filled the gaps near barrages, due to which the NDSA lost vital data. The officials reportedly informed him that they took up the grouting works only to protect the barrages. Sriram pointed out that the NDSA asked the state government to keep the gates of the barrage open, so that there would be no danger to the barrages. The state government opened the gates, as suggested by the NDSA. However, the expert committee, constituted by the government to assist the Ghose Commission, carried out the grouting works, Sriram said.

“As of today, the Telangana government is yet to submit the remaining investigations/tests reports to NDSA. But it is a known fact that NDSA cannot give its final report until the state reports back on the remaining results of the technical investigations still to be done by them. It is surprising to see that the Telangana Irrigation department is not appraising the Kaleshwaram Commission about the reality that the NDSA report is delayed because of the non-reporting of the remaining technical investigations by them,” Sriram said in his affidavit.