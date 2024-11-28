Ponnam Prabhakar asks Nitin Gadkari to approve IDTR in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to grant approvals for setting up of Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in Hyderabad. He also sought nod for construction of a multilane Automatic Vehicles Fitness Testing Station.

Prabhakar called on Gadkari in Delhi on Wednesday. During the meeting, he sought the Union government’s assistance for the establishment of an Integrated Command and Control Centre that would monitor public vehicles for improved road safety. This would help in the implementation of electronic enforcement in the Hyderabad area and identified national and state highways through auto generation of e-challans. Prabhakar also requested the Union government’s support under Nirbhaya Framework to set up a Central Monitoring Centre to effectively implement the vehicle tracking system.

Recalling that recently, the state government accorded permission for implementation of Vahan of Sarathi Portal by NIC, he requested the Gadkari to appoint a dedicated team for this so that porting can be done without loss of data.

Prabhakar also proposed extending support to automate 21 driving testing tracks in the state and sanctioning funds to provide quality field training to MVIs and AMVIs on latest technology. In the view of huge demand and ever evolving technology, he also sought support for establishment of EV charging stations.

Prabhakar also asked Gadkari to approve conversion of single lane roads to double lane roads in Husnabad, his Assembly constituency.