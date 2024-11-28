Suspicious death of woman brought for surrogacy in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old woman, allegedly brought for surrogacy purposes, died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the ninth floor of My Home Bhooja Apartments, Raidurgam around 1 am on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Ashvita Singh, a native of Odisha.

The incident was believed to be a suicide case until the investigation took a U-turn after police discovered two sarees and a stole tied to the balcony railing.

A senior officer from Raidurgam police station told TNIE that Rajesh Babu, a resident of the ninth floor, brought the victim for surrogacy purposes last month through a mediator.

“He (Rajesh) kept her locked in his flat for around a month. Her husband was also given a flat in the same complex but Rajesh did not allow the couple to meet, which made Ashvita unhappy. Last night (November 26), around 1 am she tried to escape through the back door balcony by climbing down to another floor with the support of sarees and dupatta. During that time, she accidentally slipped and fell, resulting in death. Watchman alerted everyone,” the officer said.

The police said that Rajesh had finalised an agreement of `10 lakh with her for the surrogacy procedure, which was scheduled to begin next month. He allegedly misbehaved with the deceased woman and tried to abuse her, they added.

A case has been registered against Rajesh under BNS Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 79 (intent to insult a woman’s modesty) and further investigation is underway.