Telangana assured no rampant demolition for Musi project: MoS to Rajya Sabha

HYDERABAD: The Union government on Wednesday revealed to the Rajya Sabha that the state government has assured it that the Musi Riverfront Development Project ensures no widespread demolition or homelessness, as it includes a well planned rehabilitation and resettlement process for affected households, following due procedures.

Replying to a question posed by BRS MP KR Suresh Reddy, Union Minister for State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said that the state government also informed the Centre that the ‘Telangana State Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules 2014’ and the ‘Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013’ would be followed for resettlement of the affected households and acquisition of land, if deemed necessary.

He stated that however, urban planning was the responsibility of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) or urban development authorities. “The Centre supplements the efforts of the states through schematic interventions or advisories. It provides financial and technical support to the states,” Sahu said.

No Swachh Bharat funds released to TG

Replying to another question posed by Suresh Reddy in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna stated that no funds were released to Telangana under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in 2023-24.