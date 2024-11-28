Telangana HC raps officials for food poisoning case; AAG blames it on ‘Kurkure’

HYDERABAD: Expressing anger at the officials over the recurring food poisoning cases in the Maganoor Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Narayanpet district, a division bench of the Telangana High Court criticised took officials to task over their inaction, asking them whether they would intervene only after HC orders.

The government, meanwhile, asserted that it has taken action against a few officials based on a preliminary report and blamed ‘Kurkure’, a spiced snack, for repeated instances of food poisoning in the school. The court granted the government two days to submit a detailed report and adjourned the hearing to December 2.

Making it clear that such negligence in handling children’s welfare was unacceptable, the bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, asked, “Are the district education officers sleeping? If food meant for children turns into poison, isn’t it inhuman?”

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Keetinidi Akhil Sri Guru Teja, president of Help the People Charitable Trust. It alleged that mid-day meals (MDM) in government schools were of the prescribed quality and nutritional standards as defined by the National Food Security Act, 2013. The PIL also sought the formation of a committee to regulate private school fees.

Advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar, representing the petitioner, highlighted multiple instances of food poisoning in government schools, including Maganoor, where 100 students reportedly fell ill on November 20, followed by another 30 on November 26. Similar incidents were reported in Burugupally village, Gangadhar mandal, where a child died, he added.

Directing officials to act with urgency, the division bench questioned the absence of a response despite repeated incidents.

The court warned that it might suspend the District Educational Officer if immediate action was not taken, adding, “In this age of technology, why is there no detailed report even after a week?”