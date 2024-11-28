Uttam Kumar Reddy unveils plan to divert Godavari waters to meet Hyderabad residents’ needs

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced plans to divert Godavari river waters to Singur, Manjeera and Nizamsagar reservoirs. This initiative aims to meet Hyderabad’s drinking water needs and bring additional land under irrigation.

During a review meeting at Jalasoudha on Wednesday, the minister discussed ongoing irrigation projects and lift irrigation schemes in the erstwhile Medak district.

Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to finalise proposals for desilting the Singur reservoir to enhance its water storage capacity. He emphasised that the desilting work would adhere to the guidelines of the Central Water Resources Commission guidelines using advanced technology. He called for swift execution to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Hyderabad.

The minister also instructed officials to begin the tendering process for canal lining under the Singur reservoir system and expedite pending works on the Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara lift irrigation schemes. He reviewed the Pedda Reddypalli lift irrigation project, valued at Rs 660 crore and proposed that the foundation stone be laid by December.

Uttam further announced the resumption of Package 19A works, which had stalled midway, with an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore. He directed officials to accelerate works under Packages 17, 18, and 19 to ensure timely completion.

Additionally, the Minister approved repairs for 38 minor irrigation tanks and the Nallavagu Medium Project canal in Narayankhed. He also gave nod for the Karamungi lift irrigation scheme in the same region.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving water resources and infrastructure, Uttam highlighted the importance of these projects in addressing the long-term irrigation and drinking water needs of Hyderabad and its surroundings.

Addressing drinking water needs

