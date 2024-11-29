Abandoned woman’s sons avoid meeting officials in Jagtial

JAGTIAL: The four sons of an octogenarian woman, who was found abandoned at a crematorium in Jagtial, reportedly refused to respond to calls made by District Welfare Officer Bonagiri Naresh, asking them to attend a counselling session.

According to the welfare officer, all fours sons of Rajavva have been contacted by the officials and they have been summoned to meet the Revenue Divisional Officer for counselling, But they are refusing to attend the counselling session.

Meanwhile, the condition of Rajavva, who has been rescued by the district officials and Sakhi Centre staff and shifted to the district area hospital, is said to be stable.