AIS officers condemn KTR for comments on Sircilla Collector

HYDERABAD: The Telangana IAS and IPS Officers’ Association on Thursday strongly condemned the “derogatory and baseless allegations” made by former minister KT Rama Rao against Sircilla Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha. They demanded an apology for what they called “unwarranted remarks.”

The association stated that the comments, which questioned Jha’s integrity and impartiality, were an affront to governance principles and the constitutional mandate of civil servants.

It further stated that targeting the collector undermines the dignity of his office and the Civil Services.

Rao had accused Jha of acting as a Congress party worker during a Deeksha Divas preparatory meeting, allegedly encouraging BRS activists to join the Congress. He warned that such officers would face consequences if the BRS returned to power.