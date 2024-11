MAGANOOR: A visit to the Zilla Parishad High School at Maganoor, which has been in the news for three instances of food poisoning in a span of just one week — November 20, 21 and 26 — revealed shocking details of official indifference, apathy and total disregard for student health.

Students told TNIE that their health was put at risk by their teachers, who remained indifferent to their complaints of worm-infested food being served to them as part of the mid-day meals. They also said that though the district collector herself was served worm-infested food, the officials remained unshaken from their apathy and the situation did not improve.

Shockingly, this was not the first wave of food poisoning cases reported from the school. A local said more than 80 students were affected on September 18 and 20, 2022. “Those incidents never made it to the front pages,” the local added.

The latest wave of food poisoning cases has left students scared, but they are unwilling to talk to their teachers, saying that it would hardly make a difference.

A Class VIII student, Pawan (name changed), said most of the students are from BC and SC communities and they come to the school from across 10 villages. Some travel more than four kilometres to attend classes without having their breakfast, Pawan said.

“After I had my lunch on Monday (November 25) at 1 pm, I started suffering from a stomachache. I did not tell the teachers but went to the hospital on my own. Fortunately, I am better now,” he added.