CCLA issues timelines for clearing pending Dharani applications

HYDERABAD: The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) issued timelines to the revenue officials and directed them to clear the pending Dharani applications within the stipulated time.

As per the suggestions made by the Dharani Committee, revised guidelines and procedures were formulated for Additional Collectors/Revenue Divisional Officers for disposing the Dharani applications.

Accordingly, the Additional Collector (Revenue) is the final approving authority with respect to works like mutation applications, applications for PPB -- court case, issue of PPB or NALA conversion, where name is shown as house/house site, application for passbook data correction and change of name.

When the officials receive applications for these modules, the tahsildars will be required to verify the applicants and forward the application to the RDO by uploading the order. The RDOs will then verify the applications and forward to the Additional Collectors by uploading the order. Based on the recommendations of the tahsildars/RDOs, the Additional Collectors may approve or reject the application. In case of rejection, the Additional Collector must give valid reasons.

The RDOs have been made the final approving authorities for the modules like application for succession, including assigned lands (without PPBs), pending NALA and digital signing of survey numbers.

Timelines for clearing Dharani applications