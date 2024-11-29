Rythu Bharosa amounts will reach farmers soon: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

NALGONDA: Revealing the government’s plan to organise Rythu Sabhalu across the state in the near future, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the Rythu Bharosa amounts will be deposited in the accounts of all eligible beneficiaries very soon.

The minister conducted a review meeting on paddy procurement in Nalgonda district on Thursday.

Venkat also revealed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Brahmana Vellemula project and the Government Medical College building in Nalgonda, most likely on December 7. The public meeting will also be held at the Nagarjuna Degree College on the same day, he added.

Speaking specifically about Brahmana Vellemula project, he said: “The reservoir has already been filled to the brim. Thanks to this project, the area of cultivation will increase and so will the groundwater in the villages that fall under the Brahmana Vellemula project.”

He also said that Rs 110 crore funds have been allocated to develop Nalgonda, including an underground drainage system in the town. These projects will be take up with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.

Venkat also revealed that the SLBC tunnel works will be completed within 20 months.

The minister, meanwhile, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will be invited for the foundation laying ceremony of the Nalgonda Ring Road (NRR) project, which will be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crore.