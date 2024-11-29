Telangana CM, family register for caste survey

HYDERABAD: Enumerators, on Thursday, visited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence at Jubilee Hills, where he registered his and his family’s details as a part of the survey.

Revanth directed officials to launch a special drive to ensure VVIPs, IAS, IPS, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives in Hyderabad register their details in ongoing Social, Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste survey.

The CM reviewed the survey’s progress and public response, urging officials to issue instructions for government employees to participate. He also emphasised the need to expedite the survey’s completion.