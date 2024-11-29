Telangana govt misleading Parliament over Musi relief measures: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao accused the state government of misleading Parliament about relief measures for Musi victims. Speaking on Thursday, he claimed that BRS MP KR Suresh Reddy received a reply in Rajya Sabha that the state government was implementing The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Harish Rao alleged that the government was hiding facts about the Musi riverfront project, including failing to identify victims affected by land acquisition. He pointed out that the 2013 Act grants equal rights to victims regardless of whether their land is assigned, encroached, patta, or government-owned. However, the government did not enumerate houses, issue proper notifications, or prepare a detailed project report before demolishing homes and allotting 2BHK units.

Highlighting that the BRS government had previously provided 250 square yards to oustees—exceeding the Act’s 121 square yards—Harish Rao criticised the current administration’s actions. He vowed to pursue legal action for Musi victims and raise the issue in the upcoming Assembly session.